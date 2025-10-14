Rooster Blackspur Brings Intimate Show to Franklin

Nashville-based songwriter and touring artist Rooster Blackspur returns to the stage on October 30th at The Mockingbird Theater in Franklin, TN, for a one-of-a-kind night of storytelling, connection, and soul-baring songs.

Doors open at 5pm (bar opens), with VIP seating at 6pm, general admission at 6:30pm, and the show starting promptly at 7pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP, which includes a Rooster-curated gift bag and an exclusive invitation to a private brunch on Sunday, November 2nd in Old Hickory, TN. The show is all-ages, and also features performances from legendary Nashville songwriter Dana Cooper and other special guests. Find tickets here.

More than a concert, a Rooster Blackspur show is a communal experience – equal parts performance, conversation, and catharsis. Known for drawing in audiences with her magnetic stage presence and emotionally charged songwriting, Blackspur invites listeners into a space where vulnerability and authenticity take center stage. From raw, roots-inspired ballads to fiery anthems of belonging, her performances are designed to break down walls and build something real between artist and audience.

Rooster, who’s been described as “equal parts Johnny Cash grit and outsider revival preacher,” has spent over fifteen years forging a grassroots touring model, turning living rooms, barns, and off-grid spaces into stages. Her music resonates in small, intimate settings, but her voice and presence are big enough to fill theaters – and hearts. Fans frequently describe her shows as transformational: “This isn’t a concert, it’s a spiritual recalibration,” one wrote. Another said: “I came for the music, but I left feeling seen.”

This Franklin show is Rooster’s first headlining hometown-area performance since the release of her new album, The Cinderella Sessions, recorded at the legendary Cinderella Sound Studio in Nashville. The album blends her untamed Alaskan and New Mexican roots with the timeless craftsmanship of Nashville’s finest session players, including Charlie McCoy and Bill Cooley. But while The Cinderella Sessions offers a sonic snapshot of her current evolution, the live show takes it even further – flesh-and-blood proof of what happens when you strip everything back and let the songs speak.

Attendees can expect more than a setlist. Rooster’s performances are unscripted, emotionally-charged, and full of spontaneous audience interaction. One minute she’s delivering a heart-piercing lyric that stops time, the next she’s laughing with the crowd like you’re all sitting around a fire together. It’s this mix of storytelling, soul, and sincerity that sets her apart.

As Rooster puts it: “My songwriting has always reflected what it feels like to be a person who lives from the heart. That’s what I offer in my shows – an invitation for people to return to their own hearts.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering her music for the first time, this October 30th show is an opportunity to step into something rare: a night of music that doesn’t just entertain, but moves you.

More Event News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email