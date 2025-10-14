Columbia State to Host Reconnect Information Sessions

By
Source Staff
-

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Oct. 13, 2025) — Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during October and November.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

“Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adult learners to attend Columbia State tuition-free,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “We offer multiple information session dates each month to allow easy access for prospective students who would like to begin or return to college.”

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:

  • Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.
  • Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.
  • Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.
  • Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.
  • Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).

To view the full list of steps to apply or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Reconnect.

October 20 5 – 6 p.m. Adult Learner FAFSA Assistance -Virtual
October 20 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual
October 25 10 – 11 a.m. Virtual
October 27 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual
November 3 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual
November 6 2 – 3 p.m. Virtual
November 8 10 – 11 a.m. Virtual
November 10 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual

 
November 17 5 – 6 p.m. Adult Learner FAFSA Assistance – Virtual
November 17 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual

 
November 21 2 – 3 p.m. Virtual
November 23 10 – 11 a.m. Virtual

 
November 25 6 – 7 p.m. Virtual

 

 

For more information, contact Allison at 931.540.2655 or by email at [email protected].

