Columbia State to Host Reconnect Information Sessions

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Oct. 13, 2025) — Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during October and November.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.
“Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adult learners to attend Columbia State tuition-free,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “We offer multiple information session dates each month to allow easy access for prospective students who would like to begin or return to college.”
To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:
- Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.
- Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.
- Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.
- Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).
To view the full list of steps to apply or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/
|October 20
|5 – 6 p.m.
|Adult Learner FAFSA Assistance -Virtual
|October 20
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
|October 25
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Virtual
|October 27
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 3
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 6
|2 – 3 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 8
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Virtual
|November 10
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 17
|5 – 6 p.m.
|Adult Learner FAFSA Assistance – Virtual
|November 17
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 21
|2 – 3 p.m.
|Virtual
|November 23
|10 – 11 a.m.
|Virtual
|November 25
|6 – 7 p.m.
|Virtual
For more information, contact Allison at 931.540.2655 or by email at [email protected].
