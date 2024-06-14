Pure Clean Car Wash Opens in Franklin

The Carroll family has opened Pure Clean Car Wash in Franklin. The car wash is located at 4209 Long Lane, close to the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.

They previously owned Pure Clean Car Wash in Columbia, which opened in 2020. Its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A few highlights of Pure Clean Car Wash:

They recycle almost 100% of the water from every wash and reuse 70%. They also reclaim the water on-site. Toxic chemicals removed from vehicles are captured rather than released into the stormwater system. This prevents the chemicals from killing fish and wildlife and polluting our water.

They offer four levels of wash memberships and family plans provide a 25% discount for each additional car.

A state-of-the-art dual belt conveyor can accommodate duals and wide trucks – the first in Franklin.

They are excited to have local non-profits and organizations as community partners, using the family business to help uplift our community. If you are interested in fundraising with Pure Clean, contact [email protected] to learn more. Learn more at purecleancarwash.com.

