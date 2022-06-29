Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station June 6, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for June 6-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,650,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 30a
|987 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|3200 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|3201 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,493,743.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5136 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$662,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 8
|1309 Saybrook Xing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2849 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|401 Sina Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,475.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$766,227.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4024 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$668,058.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4069 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 8
|2709 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$865,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b
|2159 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3157 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Moeller
|4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$696,299.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4008 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$715,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3830 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Moeller
|4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,755,000.00
|Country Haven Est
|2600 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a
|3716 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179