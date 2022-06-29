Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station June 6, 2022

Michael Carpenter
for sale

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for June 6-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,650,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 30a987 Elliston WayThompsons Station37179
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec13200 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec13201 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,493,743.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25136 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$662,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 81309 Saybrook XingThompsons Station37179
$560,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42849 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec1401 Sina CtThompsons Station37179
$442,475.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 203Thompsons Station37179
$766,227.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144024 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$668,058.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164069 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 82709 Adobe Hills PlThompsons Station37179
$865,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b2159 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec8b3157 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$785,000.00Moeller4659 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$696,299.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144008 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$715,000.00Tollgate Sec103830 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$825,000.00Moeller4659 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,755,000.00Country Haven Est2600 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5a3716 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179

