Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station June 6, 2022

Property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for June 6-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,650,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 30a 987 Elliston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 3200 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 3201 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,493,743.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5136 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $662,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 8 1309 Saybrook Xing Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2849 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 401 Sina Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $442,475.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 203 Thompsons Station 37179 $766,227.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4024 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $668,058.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4069 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 8 2709 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $865,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b 2159 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec8b 3157 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000.00 Moeller 4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $696,299.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4008 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $715,000.00 Tollgate Sec10 3830 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000.00 Moeller 4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,755,000.00 Country Haven Est 2600 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5a 3716 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179