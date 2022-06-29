WCS Student-Athletes Celebrated at 2022 WILLCO Awards

Williamson County Schools student-athletes were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at the eighth annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 21. More Photos!

The WILLCO Awards is an event honoring student-athletes and their coaches. The red carpet show and awards ceremony are held at The Factory at Franklin each year.

Students are entered in any of 31 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more. The top high school media student and top coaches are recognized as well.

In addition to sport-specific awards, winners of special honors were also announced. Independence High’s Hunter Basola was named the Student-Athlete of the Year. The Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year is Claudette Runk from Summit High, and the Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year is Fisher Anderson from Franklin High.

The Courage Award, which is given to a student or coach with the strength and courage to overcome obstacles, was given to Ravenwood High’s Macy Fowler.

Franklin High’s Jean Castello won the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award. This award gives a $5,000 scholarship to a student-athlete who has been a great teammate, is a professional advocate for the school on and off the floor and is not receiving any other athletic scholarship.

The Tennessee Titans were named the Sponsor of the Year, and Marc Parrish from Middle Tennessee State University was given the Legacy Award for his work with WCS athletics.

Four students were also recognized for their involvement in the Outside the Lines initiative. The new program offers students the opportunity to receive class credit while working in athletics outside the playing field. Those students are Page High’s Tia Atkinson, Renaissance High’s Katelyn Cohee, Ravenwood High’s Brooks Taylor and Summit High’s McKinley Johnston.

The finalists in each category are listed below, and the winners are bolded:

Male Athlete of the Year Blake Bevis, Ravenwood High

Jacob Clevenger, Fairview High

Destin Wade, Summit High

Aaron Walton, Brentwood High Female Athlete of the Year Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High

Sarah Kate Rath, Ravenwood High

Rylan Smith, Nolensville High

Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High Male Sports Team of the Year Brentwood High Soccer

Page High Soccer

Page High Football

Summit High Football Female Sports Team of the Year Brentwood High Cross-Country

Brentwood High Track and Field

Nolensville High Volleyball

Page High Soccer Male Sports Coach of the Year Nate Clapp, Page High Soccer

Brian Coleman, Summit High Football

Mike Purcell, Brentwood High Soccer

Charles Rathbone, Page High Football Female Sports Coach of the Year Ron Brock, Page High Basketball

Nate Clapp, Page High Soccer

Joe Fedoris, Brentwood High Track and Field

Brett Young, Nolensville High Volleyball Boys Track and Field Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Cole Combs, Page High

Mason Green, Ravenwood High

Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High Girls Track and Field Elise Dobson, Nolensville High

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Sophie Yount, Brentwood High Boys Tennis Patrick Delves, Ravenwood High

Sam Frank, Fairview High

Evan Ly, Brentwood High

Jackson Stone, Ravenwood High Girls Tennis Disha Javagal, Brentwood High

Lisa Messier, Franklin High

Grace Stout, Ravenwood High

Victoria Voronkina, Centennial High Softball Ryan Brown, Independence High

Lauren Johnson, Centennial High

Lily Kate Richards, Summit High

Rylan Smith, Nolensville High Baseball Blake Bevis, Ravenwood High

Eli Lamb, Centennial High

Ethan McElvain, Nolensville High

Drew Whelan, Franklin High Boys Soccer Thomas Fields, Brentwood High

Jack Gorman, Page High

Landon Robbins, Franklin High

Forrest Wells, Brentwood High Girls Soccer Ally Brown, Ravenwood High

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High

Sarah Kate Rath, Ravenwood High

Abby Thornton, Page High Boys Wrestling Jacob Clevenger, Fairview High

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High

Jarvis Little, Summit High

Will Parcel, Page High Girls Wrestling Rylee Lent, Independence High

Brooklyn Long, Independence High

Emma Stephenson, Summit High

Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood High Boys Golf Harrison Akers, Franklin High

Luke Beadles, Nolensville High

Bryce Callaway, Brentwood High

Grant Clark, Page High Girls Golf Brooke Brummett, Brentwood High

Piper Davis, Independence High

Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin High

Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood High Football Player of the Year Jake McNamara, Page High

Destin Wade, Summit High

Aaron Walton, Brentwood High

Coby Walton, Nolensville High Football Offense Jake McNamara, Page High

Chris Parson, Ravenwood High

Brady Pierce, Summit High

Aaron Walton, Brentwood High Football Defense Jake Brock, Brentwood High

Colin Hurd, Page High

Myles Pollard, Ravenwood High

Keaten Wade, Summit High Volleyball Mamie Guthrie, Nolensville High

Maggie Rickert, Nolensville High

Kennedy Riggs, Ravenwood High

Avery Young, Nolensville High Boys Cross-Country Brody Chapman, Brentwood High

Cal Fielder, Brentwood High

Parker Harris, Franklin High

Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High Girls Cross-Country Sophia Boutros, Page High

Lydia Cromwell, Brentwood High

Jaynie Halterman, Independence High

Searcy Mooney, Nolensville High Boys Basketball Daniel Cochran, Brentwood High

Jett Montgomery, Independence High

Dominic Reed, Centennial High

DJ Starr, Ravenwood High Girls Basketball McKenzie Cochran, Page High

Lili Wilken, Page High

Reghan Grimes, Ravenwood High

Sydney Ryan, Brentwood High Boys Bowling Brayden Didier, Franklin High

Sam Dodson, Centennial High

Drew Whalen, Franklin High

Connor Kasik, Summit High Girls Bowling Samantha Dailey, Brentwood High

Leia Miller, Franklin High

Mary Kate Polk, Franklin High

Maddie Yates, Franklin High Dance Grace Beaird, Franklin High

Riley Kate Greene, Brentwood High

Madison MacMullen, Nolensville High

Hannah Hodgin, Centennial High Cheerleading Channing Garner, Independence High

Maren McKean, Brentwood High

Sophia Rattan, Franklin High

Emerson Smith, Ravenwood High Media Student Matthew Bowen, Ravenwood High

Natalie Finley, Independence High

Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Gabe Reeves, Independence High

