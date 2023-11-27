Predators Beat Jets, 3-2, in Fifth Straight Win



November 26, 2023 – The Nashville Predators stifled a late comeback and held on to defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, in a Central Division showdown on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

Roman Josi led the Preds with three points (2g-1a), and Juuse Saros made 33 saves in goal. The Predators skated seven defensemen in a game for the first time this season after activating Luke Schenn from IR; the blueliner returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury.

The Predators, who put an end to Winnipeg’s five-game win streak, extended their own streak to five games and are now 10-10-0 on the season and 7-4-0 at home.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News ​