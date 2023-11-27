MTSU Drops Season Finale to Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – November 25, 2023 — Middle Tennessee football fell in the final minute on the road against Sam Houston, dropping their season finale 23-20 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

By the Numbers

3-for-12: Middle Tennessee’s success rate on third down on Saturday. The Bearkats were able to convert 50 percent of their third down opportunities (10-for-20).

3: Blue Raiders who completed a pass on Saturday. Both DJ Riles and Holden Willis joined Vattiato in completing a pass against the Bearkats.

2.7: Combined yards per rush for MTSU and Sam Houston. The Blue Raiders bore the lower end of the rushing total, only managing 2.4 yards per rush on the ground, while the Bearkats averaged 3.0 yards per carry.

Blue Raider Notes

• MTSU scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game today for the third time in the last five games. The Blue Raiders have also accomplished the feat in back-to-back weeks and four times total on the season.

• With today’s 97-yard scoring drive, the Blue Raiders have now put together 35 scoring drives of 90 or more yards under Head Coach Rick Stockstill.

