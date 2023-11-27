Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 2, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 27 through December 2, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Peanut Butter Crisp ft. Butterfinger® – A rich cookie bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger® pieces.

Triple Berry Cobbler – An oaty trio of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry, swirled with delicious cinnamon cream cheese frosting and decorated with a dash of cinnamon streusel.

Candy Cane Brownie – A deliciously rich chocolate candy cane cookie topped with smooth peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and crunchy candy cane pieces.

Cake Batter Blondie (Rainbow) – A perfectly smooth cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Frozen Hot Chocolate – A rich chocolate cookie smothered in hot cocoa-flavored mousse and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows.