Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey has Returned for Thanksgiving

Some things just are better together. Football and wings, Popeyes signature sauce and Cajun fries, and of course, Thanksgiving and Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey. Starting today, we are officially bringing back the fan-favorite Cajun-Style Turkey, helping you skip the stress of holiday prep and serve up bold, Louisiana-inspired flavor that your whole family will love.

Pre-seasoned and pre-cooked to perfection, the Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey arrives frozen and ready to simply thaw, heat, and serve. Each turkey is infused with the signature Cajun spices that make Popeyes famous, bringing just the right kick to your holiday table.

And of course, no Thanksgiving spread is complete without Popeyes’ signature sides. Whether you pair your turkey with Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, or our iconic biscuits, Popeyes will help bring the flavor to any feast.

Ready to make Thanksgiving delicious and stress-free? Visit popeyes.com/turkeys to order now and make this holiday season one to remember.

Source: Popeyes

