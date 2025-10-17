Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 17, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|10/13/2025
|Amy's Haus
|Interior Design & Styling
|Murfreesboro Road Franklin Tn 37064
|10/15/2025
|Courtney Irving
|Salon/Services
|Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/10/2025
|Decks & Docks Lumber Co. Llc
|Retail Sales
|Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
|10/13/2025
|Green Room Franklin
|Hair And Beauty
|Mallory Ln Ste 149 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/13/2025
|Montealegre Atelier
|Accessory Sales Online
|Norvich Ct Franklin Tn 37069
|10/15/2025
|Nolo Prime By Tn Meat Co
|Butcher Shop
|Nolensville Rd Unit 1c Nolensville Tn 37135
|10/13/2025
|Ovo Salon
|Hairsalon-Stylist
|Mallory Ln #10 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/10/2025
|Palmer And Campbell Leatherworks
|Manufacture Small Leather
|Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
|10/14/2025
|Pamela Wall-Dover Llc
|Real Estate Listings &
|Sontag Dr Franklin Tn 37064
|10/13/2025
|Performax Chiropractic Pllc
|Sale Of Products At Chiro
|Saddle Springs Blvd Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|10/13/2025
|Porch & Column Llc
|Interior Design
|Lowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
|10/15/2025
|Publix Tennessee Llc #2009
|Retail Grocery Store
|Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville Tn 37135
|10/14/2025
|Realty Pictures Llc
|Real Estate Photography
|Pomegranate Pl Nolensville Tn 37135
|10/13/2025
|The Children's Playroom Inc.
|Drop-In Childcare
|Franklin Rd Ste 246b Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/13/2025
|The Prydwen Advisory Llc
|Business Consulting
|Lowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
|10/10/2025
|Tng Finishing Contractors
|Construction
|Marston Ave Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|10/15/2025
|Trace Multimedia
|Publishing/Marketing
|A Main St Franklin Tn 37064
|10/15/2025
|William Watkins
|Hauling Compost Agricult
|Gosey Hill Rd Franklin Tn 37064
