Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
10/13/2025Amy's HausInterior Design & StylingMurfreesboro Road Franklin Tn 37064
10/15/2025Courtney IrvingSalon/ServicesHoliday Ct Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37067
10/10/2025Decks & Docks Lumber Co. LlcRetail SalesColumbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064
10/13/2025Green Room FranklinHair And BeautyMallory Ln Ste 149 Franklin Tn 37067
10/13/2025Montealegre AtelierAccessory Sales OnlineNorvich Ct Franklin Tn 37069
10/15/2025Nolo Prime By Tn Meat CoButcher ShopNolensville Rd Unit 1c Nolensville Tn 37135
10/13/2025Ovo SalonHairsalon-StylistMallory Ln #10 Franklin Tn 37067
10/10/2025Palmer And Campbell LeatherworksManufacture Small LeatherBurtonwood Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174
10/14/2025Pamela Wall-Dover LlcReal Estate Listings &Sontag Dr Franklin Tn 37064
10/13/2025Performax Chiropractic PllcSale Of Products At ChiroSaddle Springs Blvd Thompsons Station Tn 37179
10/13/2025Porch & Column LlcInterior DesignLowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
10/15/2025Publix Tennessee Llc #2009Retail Grocery StoreNolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville Tn 37135
10/14/2025Realty Pictures LlcReal Estate PhotographyPomegranate Pl Nolensville Tn 37135
10/13/2025The Children's Playroom Inc.Drop-In ChildcareFranklin Rd Ste 246b Brentwood Tn 37027
10/13/2025The Prydwen Advisory LlcBusiness ConsultingLowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174
10/10/2025Tng Finishing ContractorsConstructionMarston Ave Thompsons Station Tn 37179
10/15/2025Trace MultimediaPublishing/MarketingA Main St Franklin Tn 37064
10/15/2025William WatkinsHauling Compost AgricultGosey Hill Rd Franklin Tn 37064
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here