Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 17, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 10-17, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 10/13/2025 Amy's Haus Interior Design & Styling Murfreesboro Road Franklin Tn 37064 10/15/2025 Courtney Irving Salon/Services Holiday Ct Suite 103 Franklin Tn 37067 10/10/2025 Decks & Docks Lumber Co. Llc Retail Sales Columbia Ave Franklin Tn 37064 10/13/2025 Green Room Franklin Hair And Beauty Mallory Ln Ste 149 Franklin Tn 37067 10/13/2025 Montealegre Atelier Accessory Sales Online Norvich Ct Franklin Tn 37069 10/15/2025 Nolo Prime By Tn Meat Co Butcher Shop Nolensville Rd Unit 1c Nolensville Tn 37135 10/13/2025 Ovo Salon Hairsalon-Stylist Mallory Ln #10 Franklin Tn 37067 10/10/2025 Palmer And Campbell Leatherworks Manufacture Small Leather Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/14/2025 Pamela Wall-Dover Llc Real Estate Listings & Sontag Dr Franklin Tn 37064 10/13/2025 Performax Chiropractic Pllc Sale Of Products At Chiro Saddle Springs Blvd Thompsons Station Tn 37179 10/13/2025 Porch & Column Llc Interior Design Lowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/15/2025 Publix Tennessee Llc #2009 Retail Grocery Store Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville Tn 37135 10/14/2025 Realty Pictures Llc Real Estate Photography Pomegranate Pl Nolensville Tn 37135 10/13/2025 The Children's Playroom Inc. Drop-In Childcare Franklin Rd Ste 246b Brentwood Tn 37027 10/13/2025 The Prydwen Advisory Llc Business Consulting Lowell Ct Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/10/2025 Tng Finishing Contractors Construction Marston Ave Thompsons Station Tn 37179 10/15/2025 Trace Multimedia Publishing/Marketing A Main St Franklin Tn 37064 10/15/2025 William Watkins Hauling Compost Agricult Gosey Hill Rd Franklin Tn 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email