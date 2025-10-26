Photo of the Day: October 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Triple Tigers recording artist and Grand Ole Opry member Scotty McCreery was presented a Gold plaque signifying RIAA-certified sales of more than 500,000 units of his No.1 single “Bottle Rockets” (featuring Hootie & The Blowfish) after performing on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The song was No.1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts and was also McCreery’s first No.1 on Canada’s Mediabase Country Airplay chart.

“It was such a thrill to record a song with Hootie & The Blowfish and to see how it connected with the fans in concert, on the radio, and via streaming,” said McCreery. “Thank you to everyone who supported the song. It’s because of you that this song has gone Gold.”

“Bottle Rockets” was written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers. Hootie & The Blowfish re-recorded their beloved “Hold My Hand” specifically for “Bottle Rockets.”

