10/25/25: Overcast Evening at 60°F, Light Breeze, No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 60.6°F with an overcast sky and a light breeze from the west at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.2°F and a low of 44.2°F. Winds peaked at 6.2 mph, matching the forecasted conditions for later tonight. The day remained largely dry with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, which continues into the night.

Tonight’s forecast anticipates a steady temperature, dropping slightly to a low of 59.4°F. The overcast conditions will persist, with winds remaining up to 6.2 mph. The slight chance of rain continues at 10%.

Residents can expect the overcast weather to continue without any major changes overnight and into the early hours. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 44°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 5:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 70°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate Monday 58°F 51°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 57°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain: moderate Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 59°F 36°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email