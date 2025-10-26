10/25/25: Overcast Evening at 60°F, Light Breeze, No Precipitation

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 60.6°F with an overcast sky and a light breeze from the west at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.2°F and a low of 44.2°F. Winds peaked at 6.2 mph, matching the forecasted conditions for later tonight. The day remained largely dry with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, which continues into the night.

Tonight’s forecast anticipates a steady temperature, dropping slightly to a low of 59.4°F. The overcast conditions will persist, with winds remaining up to 6.2 mph. The slight chance of rain continues at 10%.

Residents can expect the overcast weather to continue without any major changes overnight and into the early hours. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
44°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
5:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 70°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Monday 58°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 57°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 54°F 45°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Friday 59°F 36°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here