10/25/25: Overcast Evening at 60°F, Light Breeze, No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 60.6°F with an overcast sky and a light breeze from the west at 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.2°F and a low of 44.2°F. Winds peaked at 6.2 mph, matching the forecasted conditions for later tonight. The day remained largely dry with a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, which continues into the night.
Tonight’s forecast anticipates a steady temperature, dropping slightly to a low of 59.4°F. The overcast conditions will persist, with winds remaining up to 6.2 mph. The slight chance of rain continues at 10%.
Residents can expect the overcast weather to continue without any major changes overnight and into the early hours. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|58°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|57°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|54°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|55°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|59°F
|36°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter