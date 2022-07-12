Photo of the Day: July 12, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Shy Carter made his debut (6/25) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, to a standing ovation. He performed “Good Love,” off debut EP ‘The Rest Of Us,’ and then walked through the packed audience for his GOLD-certified “God Whispered Your Name” cut by Keith Urban.

