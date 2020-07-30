Morning Source: Shy Carter





Morning Source

Guest: Shy Carter



Originally Aired: May 29, 2020

Morning Source talks with Shy Carter. Shy is an American songwriter, record producer, and singer, who lives in Franklin. Shy has written songs for Meghan Trainor, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and many more.

Shy recently recently his own music, which you can check out here.

