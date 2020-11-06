Pear Tree Avenue Closes in Brentwood

Pear Tree Avenue in Brentwood has closed after 15 years in business.

The locally-owned gift shop was located at 237 Franklin Road in the Hill Center next to Fresh Market. The space has been vacated.

Via Facebook, Pear Tree Avenue stated, “Pear Tree Avenue is proud and honored to have been a part of the Brentwood Retail community for the past 15 years. We have enjoyed our many friendships with our customers and your loyalty.”

“With our lease being up, we’ve made the tough decision to make a change. We will be moving forward in different ways and look forward to seeing all of you out and about in our beautiful neighborhood,” it ended.