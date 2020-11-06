2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 19th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 14th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Kolbi Stewart, Huntland

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

Kaden White, Moore County

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Blake Carroll, Lewis County

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Axel Aldino, DeKalb County

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Raymond Banner, LaVergne

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jaxson Campbell, Independence

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb

Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Michael Dallas, Briarcrest

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

Elijah Howard, Baylor

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington