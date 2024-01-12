Panera Bread Launches New Toasted Sourdough Melts Sandwiches and $1 Cup of Soup Deal

January 11, 2024 – Panera Bread is excited to announce the newest additions to its sandwich menu alongside the perfect winter warmup deal. Two new toasted Sourdough Melts are available nationwide this week starting at $8.99 at participating local bakery-cafes. New Sourdough Melts are crafted on Panera’s signature Country Rustic Sourdough, expertly toasted to showcase the feel-good flavor of classic grilled cheese that pairs perfectly with Panera’s signature soups this National Soup Month. For guests who want to warm up even more, now for a limited time, guests can complete their meal with a cup of soup for just $1 on the Panera app with purchase of an entrée*.

Guests can choose between the mouthwatering new Bacon Avocado Melt with applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked gouda, everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough or the flavor-packed Southwest Chicken Melt, made with smoked pulled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough. These deliciously warm and cheesy sandwiches are available as a whole or half sandwich portion or as part of a You Pick Two®.

“Just in time for National Soup Month, it’s the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 – an incredible value to kickstart the year,” said Drayton Martin, SVP, Brand Building, Panera Bread. “At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts – and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors.”

In celebration of the launch of new Sourdough Melts and all things carb-related, Panera will be giving away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on the Panera app with code BREADSOGOOD on January 17th for National Ditch Your Resolution Day**.

To join MyPanera today or to order your Sourdough Melt, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Limited time offer. In app only through participating locations. Purchase any entrée and receive a cup of soup for only $1. Use code: SOUP at checkout. One redemption per transaction. Offer not valid on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. While supplies last. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions apply. For complete details visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/soup.html .

**No purchase required. Must be a MyPanera member to redeem this offer. In app only through participating locations. Starting on 1/17/24, the first 1,000 MyPanera members that order a Sourdough Melt sandwich on the Panera app using code BREADSOGOOD at checkout will receive the sandwich for free. Offer ends when all 1,000 sandwiches have been redeemed but no later than 1/25/24. One free sandwich per MyPanera member. Offer not valid on catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. While supplies last. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram to become a MyPanera and for complete MyPanera terms.

Source: Restaurant News

