Gourmet Shop Simply Living Life to Open Second Williamson County Location

Owners Don and Jackie Gregory opened the first location of Simply Living Life in Brentwood over 10 years ago.

Now, they are expanding as they will open a second location in Williamson County at Berry Farms. On social media, they shared, “Excited about our second store front opening in 2024!” It will open next to Honest Coffee Roasters in the former Concordia Arts Academy space.

We reached out to inquire about an open date for the Berry Farms location, owner, Don Gregory shared they anticipate opening around March 15th, 2024.

The high school sweethearts live in Williamson County, and are known for their chicken salad on cranberry pecan bread, pimento cheese on jalapeño bread, and a selection of options to go of casseroles and desserts. You can often find them at Arrington Vineyards on the weekend with their fresh gourmet options to pair with your wine.

Recently in the Berry Farms community, Biscuit Love, Cookie Fix, and Taziki’s opened last year. Expected to open in 2024 is Ludlow & Prime which will join Chick-fil-A, Whit’s Frozen Custard, and Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, Edley’s and more.

Berry Farms is located in Franklin at the Interstate 65 / Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange.

Find the latest updates on Simply Living Life on Facebook here.