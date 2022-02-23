Page High Presents Mary Poppins

Page High’s spring musical is practically perfect in every way, and it opens March 3.

Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical stars everyone’s favorite nanny as she arrives to help the Banks family. When Mary Poppins joins the household, Jane and Michael go on an adventure of a lifetime.

The show runs March 3-5, and tickets cost $10 per student and $12 per adult if purchased online. If purchased at the door, tickets cost $12 per student and $14 per adult.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

March 3 – 7 p.m.

March 4 – 7 p.m.

March 5 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Take a look at this video to see the PHS theater students preparing for opening day. Thank you to PHS Good News Ambassador Terry Flowers for providing the footage.