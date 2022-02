Page High Presents Mary Poppins

Page High’s spring musical is practically perfect in every way, and it opens March 3.

Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical¬†stars everyone’s favorite nanny as she arrives to help the Banks family. When Mary Poppins joins the household, Jane and Michael go on an adventure of a lifetime.

The show runs March 3-5, and tickets cost $10 per student and $12 per adult if purchased online. If purchased at the door, tickets cost $12 per student and $14 per adult.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

March 3 – 7 p.m.

March 4 – 7 p.m.

March 5 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Take a look at this video to see the PHS theater students preparing for opening day. Thank you to PHS Good News Ambassador Terry Flowers for providing the footage.