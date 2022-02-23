OBITUARY: Robert Allen ‘Bobby’ Dodd

Robert Allen “Bobby” Dodd, age 87 of College Grove, TN passed away on February 21, 2022.

Bobby retired from Nashville Electric Service with twenty-seven years of service. He was a member of Arrington Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon and Song Leader with the church.

Preceded in death by parents, Bryan and Myrtle Fagan Dodd; brothers, Harold, Johnny, Jimmy, Gerald and Elbert Dodd; sisters, Ruth Skinner and Mary King and son in law, Jeff Mires.

Survived by: wife of 65 years, Ruth Frost Dodd; son, Steve Dodd; daughters, Judy (Garry) Hastings, Cathy Mires and Beth (Marty) Rakes; brothers, Earl (Mary) Dodd and Nelson (Jean) Dodd; sisters, Emogene Dodd and Linda (Buddy) Lipscomb; grandchildren, Erica Marlin, Luke (Katie-Anne) Mires, Katie (Dominic) Bostelman, Matthew (Jenna) Hastings, Victoria Dodd, Morgan, Anna, Maggie, and Andrew Rakes; six great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter soon to be.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Randy Neal officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Garry Hastings, Marty Rakes, Luke Mires, Matthew Hastings, Andrew Rakes, and Easton Seymour. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Gottschalk, Dominic Bostelman and Cody Smith.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund. Visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

