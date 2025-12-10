Page High Patriots Win State Championship

The high school football season came to a thrilling conclusion as two WCS teams competed for state championships December 5 and 6.

The Page High Patriots dominated Class 5A, taking down Sevier County in a thrilling 21-14 victory. With this win, the Patriots cap off a historic season, finishing undefeated at 14-0. This is Page High’s first state football championship.

“I am beyond proud of this team for winning the Tennessee 5A state championship,” said PHS Principal Dr. Katie Hill. “This team has shown what happens when you combine grit, hard work and an unbreakable bond. Their relentless spirit and commitment to each other have been nothing short of inspiring. Coach Charles Rathbone and his incredible staff have led with character and vision, shaping not just great athletes but remarkable young men. This victory is a celebration of their dedication and the heart of our Page community.”

Ravenwood High competed in the Class 6A championship for the sixth time in program history. Despite losing the title game to Oakland, RHS Head Coach Ricky Rodriguez said he could not be more proud of this team and expressed his deepest gratitude to every player, family member and supporter.

Source: WCS

