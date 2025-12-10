OBITUARY: Jean Margaret Moffatt Bentley

Jean Margaret Moffatt Bentley, age 95, of Franklin, TN, passed away on December 7, 2025. She was born on August 13, 1930, in England to her parents Robert and Agnes Moffatt.

Jean met the love of her life, George Bentley, while he was stationed in the Air Force in England. She made the life-changing journey to America aboard the Queen Mary. Upon arriving in New York, Jean and George purchased a $50 car and drove it all the way to Tennessee. Shortly after, they traveled to Tupelo, MS in 1955 to get married.

Settling in Franklin, TN, Jean and George founded George Bentley Trucking, where Jean served as office manager for many years. Her dedication, sharp mind, and steady presence helped build a business that supported their family and community.

Jean enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. She was an enthusiastic Tennessee Titans fan, she rarely missed watching a game. She loved shopping trips and weekend yard sales, always on the hunt for a good find. She and George also shared countless memories on their trips to Tunica, Mississippi, and Metropolis, Illinois, where they enjoyed casino visits together. Weekends often included another favorite pastime—picking up lottery tickets.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Gary (Lynne) Bentley; grandchildren, Laura (Chesley Allen) Bentley and Phillip Bentley; nephew, Pete (Carol) Hibbs; special friend and caretaker, Willie Montgomery.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday, December 12, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Phillip Bentley, Chesley Allen, Ray Mosley, Mike Johnson, Mike Lewis, Barry Vincion. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Adkins and Dennis Kent. Visitation will be 5:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, December 11, 2025 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email