On Your Next Trip to the Zoo – Check out These New Babies

The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed two new babies!

It’s probably an animal you’ve never heard of- a spotted fanaloka was born on April 29th, the first one to be born in the United States.

In a social media post, the Zoo states, “Fanaloka are a lesser-known small carnivore from Madagascar. The male pup’s parents recently arrived at the Zoo and will be living behind the scenes. The three are the only known fanaloka to live at an AZA facility in the US. We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species!”

Also, a King Vulture chick was born on May 9th, it’s the first King Vulture to hatch at the zoo. You can watch her in the window of the veterinary center, the Zoo feeds her daily around 5 pm.

Visit the Nashville Zoo at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Hours of operation are daily from 9 am – 6 pm. Find more information here.