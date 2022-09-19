OBITUARY: William Terry Chance

Mr. William Terry Chance passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 76 years old.

Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company.

In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University and earned a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Early in his career, Bill held roles at the Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond, VA. In 1977, Bill and Debbie celebrated the birth of their only child, Matthew Ray Chance. Bill worked from 1978 – 2008 in the Department of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati, later also serving time doing research for the Veterans Administration. In all, he published over 100 articles in various medical journals during his career. Bill also earned his Masters in Counseling and practiced as a licensed Therapist for 10 years.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, antiques, and astronomy. He was a life long Christian and was active in a diversity of churches during his life. Serving in various roles, such as Deacon, Elder and Teacher. He was a restoration historian, and wrote several books and study guides to aid those facing challenges within their local church. He and Deborah always had a heart for benevolence and helping others and spent many hours delivering food, handing out gift cards, or just providing emotional support for those in need. He will be missed by any that knew him.

Bill is survived by His Wife Deborah Chance, son Matthew Ray Chance, grandchildren Mia Nicole Chance, William Maverick Chance, and Merritt Love Chance.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at OtterCreek Church 409 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to OtterCreek Benevolence fund in his name.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/