OBITUARY: Joseph Anderson Montgomery

Joseph Anderson Montgomery was born on June 21, 1950 and passed away on September 13, 2022, he was 72 years old. He was the beloved child of Charles Stubblefield and Ruth Anderson Montgomery.

A wonderful artist, cherished brother and uncle, generous friend, and a gentle soul who walked the earth with a kind step.

Joe was an Army veteran, serving his country proudly. He graduated from MTSU with a BA and from Georgia with an MFA. Joe loved to paint and worked tirelessly in the field, enjoyed sharing his painting generously.

His last years were spent at the Fountains in Franklin after living almost his whole life in Nashville. Joe had many art shows, his last being a retrospective of his work at Le Quire gallery in 2018 with an article in Nashville Arts magazine.

He loved the staff and fellow residents at the Fountains. A life-long member of Belmont United Methodist Church.

Survived by sisters Maggie Mefford (Tom), nieces Eleanor McDonald (John), Kate and Drew McDonald, Vicki Thompson, Chris Thompson and Tyler Orvick. Cousins Tom Montgomery (Rita), Ann Bennett (Tim), Jane Gorman (Marc Gradstein), and their children and Brownie the cat.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the service at Mcdonald’s. Honorary pallbearers: staff and residents of the Fountains and cousins listed above. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations may be made to Belmont UMC or the charity of your choice.

