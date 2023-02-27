OBITUARY: W. Patrick Williams MD

W. Patrick Williams, MD – “Pat” & “Papa” (11/04/1942-2/24/2023)

Pat’s life is hard to sum up in a few words, as he lived by the motto “If you don’t do anything, nothing will happen.”

Born in Knoxville, TN to Elizabeth and Jack Williams, Pat developed an early love of nature and hunting with full freedom to explore the outdoors with his brothers, Charlie and Jack, and lifelong childhood friends, Perk, Steve, Charlie, and Griff.

After being bedridden with Guillain-Barre and nursed back to health by his mom, Pat never took another moment in life for granted.

He was a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee and earned his MD at UT-Memphis. Even while in school, he never failed to have fun, traveling with friends to Alaska to build pipelines, competing around the south in barefoot ski events, and once studying and then executing how to survive a jump from the Mississippi Bridge. He later proudly served as a naval flight surgeon in Vietnam.

After completing his OBGYN training, Pat founded Franklin Women’s Center in 1975 and brought countless Franklin babies into the world until his retirement at 68. We rarely went into town without encountering a starstruck patient exclaiming, “Dr. Williams, you delivered my baby!”

Despite his commitment to his patients, work did not consume him; rather, his life was defined by adventure, friends, and family. He never missed his beloved trips to South Dakota and Argentina, where the Malbec Society was established.

Pat was fiercely loyal to friends and family who accompanied him on his travels and adventures and learned from his wisdom and many talents along the way.

While he was privileged to travel the world, he was happiest at home, book in hand, sitting by the fire, and telling stories to those he loved. He was staunchly independent and definitely had a stubborn side, but always took the time to tell others how much they meant to him, and he was especially sweet in his later years.

He was a man’s man, but loved his three girls, Kendall, Molly, and Anna. After the sadness of losing his wife Chris to cancer in 2011, he was fortunate to have Elaine’s unwavering love and companionship in the last 11 years of his life. He considered Chris and Elaine’s children and grandchildren his own.

Along his journey, he has been blessed with 11 children and 27 grandchildren! After fighting to the very end, Pat passed peacefully at home on Friday with Elaine and family by his side. He will be missed.

Pat is survived by his wife Elaine; brother Charlie; daughters, Kendall, Molly, and Anna; the Hillenmeyers – Hillie, Geoff, and Christopher; the Hymans – Jackie, Kevin, and Vinny; and the Clunans – Chris and Kevin. And ALL their wonderful spouses and children.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be held 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 AM Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Rev. Rusty McCown & The Rev. Monna Mayhall will officiate.

