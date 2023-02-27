Photo of the Day: February 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: International Childhood Cancer Day and The Pancake Pantry is helping raise funds today and throughout the entire month of February for the Franklin-based NoahBRAVE Foundation. NoahBRAVE was created two years ago to honor 13-year-old Noah Evans of Franklin – Noah battled terminal brain cancer for 16 months and was healed in Heaven in January 2021. The Foundation raises awareness, supports families and helps fund research for a cure for these terminal brain tumors.

With each Red Velvet Pancake order at either location – Hillsboro or Downtown – The Pancake Pantry will make a $2 donation to the NoahBRAVE Foundation.

Noah’s parents, Tom and Lori Evans, honored Noah’s courageous battle by starting the foundation in his memory. The foundation helps with house payments and bills, loss of wages and groceries, medical needs such as travel for out-of-state treatments, alternative medications as well as funeral costs and bereavement care. Because of his love of pancakes, Noah and his family would often go to The Pancake Pantry after his radiation treatments

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.