New Music this Week- February 27, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Ashley McBryde
With “Light On In The Kitchen,” written by McBryde with Connie Harrington and Jessi Alexander, the Arkansas native celebrates the warm glow shared across homes around the world, a symbol of affection signaling that someone may be missing tonight, but thoughts of them are present.
“When I tell someone there’s a ‘Light On In The Kitchen’ for them, to me it means you’re thinking of them, even if they’re not coming home that night,” shares McBryde.
2Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley is set to debut his first album with Universal Music Group Nashville later this year, titled Son of The Mountains.Today he is releasing the first new song off the forthcoming project, “Same Here,” with special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marking the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began.
3Brian Dunne
Brian Dunne shares his new single “It’s A Miracle,” off his upcoming album Loser On The Ropes, which releases April 14 via Kill Rock Stars. Dunne will be in Nashville on May 18th at The Basement.
4Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced today the upcoming release of their eighth album, Weathervanes, out June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Written and produced by Isbell, Weathervanes features 13 brand new tracks. “Death Wish,” the debut release from the collection, is available now.
5Taylor Hicks
“Porch Swing,” written by Hicks, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and Jason Deere was recorded at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground studio in Nashville. The ballad marries the sounds of country and soul, drawing comparisons to artists like Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers. The release will bring Hicks back on the road for extensive touring, including an Armed Forces Entertainment tour next month.
6Kip Moore
Kip Moore’s fifth studio album DAMN LOVE will be available on April 28 and is available to pre-order now HERE. Over 13 new tracks, co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.
7Kassi Ashton
Kassi Ashton releases brand new track, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” out now. Ashton will make her Opry debut on March 15.
“When nothing else works, I hit the gas,” says Ashton. “I feel like I can breathe when the windows are down, and my main character soundtrack is turned up. Put this song at the top of your playlist the next time you need to get lost.”
8Dierks Bentley
Twenty years into one of modern country music’s most credible careers, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley delivers his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD out now. The 14-track album about perspective and self-awareness is a testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer.
9Tyler Farr-Jelly Roll
Tyler Farr releases the electric track “Country As Shit” featuring multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll. The collaboration is infused with Farr’s gritty vocals and Jelly Roll’s high energy flair.
