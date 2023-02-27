New Music this Week- February 27, 2023

1 Ashley McBryde

With “Light On In The Kitchen,” written by McBryde with Connie Harrington and Jessi Alexander, the Arkansas native celebrates the warm glow shared across homes around the world, a symbol of affection signaling that someone may be missing tonight, but thoughts of them are present.

“When I tell someone there’s a ‘Light On In The Kitchen’ for them, to me it means you’re thinking of them, even if they’re not coming home that night,” shares McBryde.

Take a listen here.