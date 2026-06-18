Sylvia Katie King, affectionately known as Katie, passed away on June 14, 2026, in Columbia, Tennessee. Born Sylvia Katie Osborne on April 11, 1950, in Franklin, Tennessee, she was a cherished member of her community and family, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication, warmth, and love.

Katie devoted much of her life to serving the children of Williamson County Schools as a faithful cafeteria worker, where her hard work and warm smile were deeply appreciated by students and colleagues alike. Beyond her professional commitments, she was an active member of Hillsboro Baptist, where her faith and community spirit shone brightly.

A woman of varied interests, Katie found joy in reading and the simple beauty of hummingbirds. She was renowned for her culinary talents, particularly her cakes, which brought delight to family and friends on many occasions. Her greatest pride, however, was her family, who were the center of her heart and life.

Katie is survived by her loving daughters Sheila (Billy) Mangrum and Sharon King, a niece she raised like a daughter Madonna Osborne; her brothers Harvey Osborne and Ott Osborne; her sisters Faye (Roy) Martin and Nellie King; her special friend Keith Sands; grandchildren Marissa Sands, Quentin (Frances) Young, and Eliza Anglin; and numerous great-grandchildren including Paislee “her baby” Sands, Katelyn Young, Rylie Young, Skyler Young, Kaylee King, Kinsley King, Greyson Shields, and Nova Kasper. They carry forward the treasured memories and values she instilled.

She lovingly remembered her parents, William Harvey and Sylvia Harris Osborne, and her sisters Ruth Meader and Betsy Demerich, who predeceased her.

Friends and family will gather to honor Katie’s memory with a visitation at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, on June 18, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on June 19, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow on June 19 at 2:00 PM at the same location. Her earthly journey will be laid to rest at Pond Cemetery in Williamson County, with burial commencing at 3:00 PM.

Pallbearers selected to carry Katie to her final rest will be Quentin Young, Fulton Osborne, Cody Osborne, Keith Sands, Luke Crafton, and Marissa Sands. Honorary pallbearers include Billy Mangrum, Roy Martin, and Jake Howell, all of whom held a special place in her heart.

Sylvia Katie King’s life was a testament to hard work, compassion, and dedication, both within her family and her community. Her warmth, her cakes, her stories, and the profound love she gave will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. As a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, her legacy endures in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her in return.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.