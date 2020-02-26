Seth Abel Mangrum, age 25 of College Grove, TN passed away February 22, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA. Seth was a 2012 graduate of Page High School.

He is survived by his parents, Ken & Stephanie Mangrum; sister, Micaiah Ruth Mangrum; brother, Adam Kenneth Mangrum; grandparents, Kenneth & Linda “Polly” Mangrum; grandmother, Linda Ann Lewis; step-grandfather, Jesse Owen; aunts, Amy Mangrum, Terrie Mangrum and Vicki Lewis; uncle, Brian Lewis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 7:00PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with visitation three hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gwen Pullen will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Seth Mangrum Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com