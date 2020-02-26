Darsie Dale Carrico, Jr. age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away February 24, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY to the late Darsie Dale, Sr. & Julia Catherine Carrico.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Dale was a member of Grace Church. He was retired from AT&T.

Preceded in death by his brother, Charles Carrico. Dale is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn Simpson Carrico of Franklin, TN; sister, Betty Traylor of Huntsville, AL. He also leaves behind his loving three nephews and one niece.

Visitation will be 12:00 Noon – 2:00PM Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Bro. Bill Sasser will officiate. Elders of Grace Church will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com