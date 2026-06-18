Mattie Sue House, affectionately known as Sue, passed away on June 14, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born Mattie Sue Roberson on April 1, 1941, in Franklin, Tennessee, she lived a life marked by devotion to her family, faith, and community.

Sue dedicated many years serving Williamson County Schools as a Special Education school bus driver and assistant. Her role was not only a job but a heartfelt mission, as she lovingly cared for the children on her bus, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her. Beyond her professional commitments, Sue was an active member of Cross Keys Baptist Church, where she served side by side with her husband Rev. John W. House for 37 years. She loved playing bass and singing, sharing her musical gifts with fellow congregants. Her love of cooking further reflected her nurturing spirit, always opening her heart and home to those she loved.

Her proudest accomplishments were her family and her religion, foundations that guided her life with unwavering strength and grace. Sue’s legacy is deeply rooted in the bonds she nurtured and the lives she touched.

Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, John Wesley House; her parents, William Howard and Eva Frances Roberson; and her brothers William Howard Roberson Jr. and Rod Roberson.

She is lovingly survived by her children: Pamela Sue Schackelford, Wanda Kay (Ken) Arnold, Priscilla “Darlene” (Jimmy) Monk, and John Michael House. She also leaves behind her brothers Raymond Roberson and Herbert Roberson; grandchildren Tony (Amanda) Poteete, April (Trey) Childress, Hope Poteete, Quentin Arnold, Neal (Holly) Johnson, Amanda (Matt) Noland, and Chris (Lesley) Murray; and a multitude of great-grandchildren including Chase Poteete, Vanessa Arnold, Mina Arnold, Talan Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Sutton Johnson, Reddington Noland, Casen Murray, Camron Murray, Jace Childress, Allie Childress, Ethan Childress, Briayna (Lewis) Gillispie, Lilly Potette, Sam Carroll, and Lizzie Carroll.

The pallbearers for Sue’s service will be Neal Johnson, Quentin Arnold, Ken Arnold, Chris Murray, Jimmy Monk, and Matt Noland. Honorary pallbearers include Trey Childress, Jesse Crawford, Mark Wilkerson, Bubba Alexander and Tandy Poteete.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, TN, on June 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on June 19, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow on June 19 at 11:00 AM, with burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 12:00 PM.

Mattie Sue House’s life was a testament to love, faith, and dedication. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege to know her. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts she touched so profoundly.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.