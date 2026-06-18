Michael Granstaff, age 51, passed away peacefully at home after a fierce and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Carthage, Tennessee, Michael grew up in Lebanon and spent most of his adult life in Franklin, Tennessee where for twenty years he shared a life of love, laughter, unwavering partnership, and faith with his wife, Rebecca. Their happy place was Pensacola Beach, where they returned time and again to rest, reconnect, and make memories together. It was such a special place to them that they chose to be married there.

A proud graduate of Tennessee Technological University, Michael earned a degree in Accounting and achieved the distinction of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), one of his proudest accomplishments. He earned numerous professional certifications and credentials, served in leadership roles, and earned the respect of his colleagues during his time with Genesco, Noranda, and Mars.

More than any professional achievement, Michael will be remembered for the relationships he built. He had a remarkable gift for making people feel valued and cared for. Michael cherished a close-knit group of friends he met in middle school, and their decades-long friendship was one of his greatest joys and a reflection of his loyalty and commitment to the people he loved.

Known for his determination, strong opinions, and preference for doing things “his way”, those who loved him understood these qualities made him resilient, dependable, and uniquely Michael. Family and friends especially appreciated his cooking, though they were often frustrated by one enduring mystery: Michael steadfastly refused to share the recipes behind some of his most beloved dishes.

A devoted Vanderbilt fan and season ticket holder, Michael faithfully cheered for the Commodores through every season. He loved SEC football and basketball, spending time at Pensacola Beach, and trying his luck at a blackjack table whenever the opportunity arose.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, LaDon Granstaff and Judy Granstaff. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Granstaff; bonus son, Dillon Sullivan (Sydney); sister, Christi Granstaff; brother, Don Granstaff (Jenny); nephew, Jackson Granstaff; nieces, Zoe Fox, Sierra Fox, and Myra Granstaff; chosen family members, Carolyn Marlin and Madelyn Waller; and countless extended family, friends, and coworkers.

Michael’s faith guided his life. Throughout his illness, he faced challenges with courage and leaned on the promises of the Lord. His faith provided strength not only for himself but also for those around him. Michael’s legacy lives on in the relationships he cultivated and the love he shared. Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in knowing that he is now healed, whole, and in the presence of his Lord and Savior.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.