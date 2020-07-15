



Linda Gail Hassell, age 67 of Columbia, TN passed away July 13, 2020. She was a longtime native of Williamson County, TN.

Retired from Castle Dental with 20+ years of service. Served as a member of the Crewette Auxillary for Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Preceded in death by parents, James A. & Mamie Rebecca Crafton Hassell and stepson, Michael Woodrow Edwards.

Survived by: companion of 26 years, Mike Edwards; daughters, Stacey (Mike) Pinkerton and Melissa Kingcaid; stepdaughter, Tiffany (Brian) Anderson; grandchildren, Haley (Justin) Lovett, Mattie Pinkerton, Hannah Kingcaid and Chase Kingcaid.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Matt Beard officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Firefighters with Spring Hill Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Woody & Dottie Edwards, Kathy & Bobby Sartain and other Edwards family members.

Memorials may be made to the Foundation for Fallen Officers of Tennessee www.fallenofficers of tn.org 1006 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, TN 37174; Spring Hill Firefighters Association Local 4628 or Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Visitation will be 5-8PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



