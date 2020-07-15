



Nashville, Tenn. – After a happy life with family and friends, Gerald I. Leeds (Jerry), departed peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2020, at the age of 77.

Jerry was born on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day in 1942 to Benjamin and Rose (Galina) Leeds in Boston, Mass. His childhood was spent in the Boston area, where he formed friendships that he maintained throughout his life.

A graduate of Malden High School in Malden, Mass., Jerry attended Boston University and served as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Coast Guard before embarking on his career in the insurance industry and starting a family.

Jerry met his wife Kathleen in Chicago, and they married in 1973. His daughters, Jennifer Lynne and Amy Elizabeth, were born in 1975 and 1976, respectively, and they lovingly referred to him as Pop.

Jerry enjoyed growing things in his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family, often taking to the streets of the Indian Point subdivision on his riding mower, making cheerful deliveries to his neighbors. A lifelong supporter of good music, great jokes and the company of a cat by his side, Jerry could always be counted on to entertain friends and family.

He enjoyed more than 20 years of success in life, health and disability insurance administration and claims operations management, and his career took him to cities such as Atlanta, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago and Cleveland before settling with his family in Brentwood, Tenn., in 1985.

Throughout his professional career, Jerry held management and officer positions with CNA, Central Reserve, Colonial Penn, and Union Mutual. He served as Senior Vice President, Operations of Caroon & Black’s TPA/Benefits Division in Nashville from 1985-1990.

In 1990, after being recruited for much of his professional life, Jerry decided to use his experience to help others fulfill their professional aspirations and founded Leeds and Leeds, an executive search firm serving the life and health insurance industry.

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Leeds and Leeds placed hundreds of candidates with organizations across the country. Jerry operated the business until his retirement in 2017. Jerry held a Fellow of Life Management Institute (FLMI) designation from the Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and Associate, Life and Health Claims Designation (ALHC) from the International Claim Association (ICA).

The family appreciates the care Jerry received from nurses, staff, and Drs. Robert Hunter Boyce, and George H. Crossley III at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Benjamin Leeds of Lynn, Mass. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Leeds (Hotarie) of Spring Hill, Tenn., daughters Amy E. Leeds and Jennifer L. Leeds (Nashville, Tenn.), brother Robert E. Leeds (N.Y.), nephews Jonathan M. Leeds (Philadelphia) and Nick Leeds (Malden, Mass.).

A memorial event will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jerry’s name.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.austinfuneralservice.com/



