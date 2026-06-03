Linda Campbell Polk Templeton, age 78 of Franklin, TN passed away June 1, 2026. Linda was born and raised in McMinnville, TN and graduated from Morrison High School in 1965. After graduation, she moved to Franklin, TN. She was a retired employee after ten years of service with Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. She was an honorary member of Williamson County Rescue Squad where she also served as a board member. Linda was a member of the Eastern Star. Her biggest accomplishment was being a mother, sister, friend and devoted Mimi.

Preceded in death by parents, Truman Edward and Pauline Kirby Campbell and sister, Peggy Campbell Pennington. Survived by: sons, Jeff (Donnie) Polk and Chris (Bridget) Polk; brothers, Tommy Campbell and Ray (Pam) Campbell; sister, Kay Campbell Harlow; grandchildren, Macie (Tanner) Warf, Clayton Polk, MaryKate Polk; great grandchild, Aubrey Warf; bonus grandchildren, Montana Miller, MaKenna Atwell, Kulhman Judah and Dillon Judah; bonus great grandchildren, Remi Miller and Bryson Miller; father of her children, Daniel “Dan” Polk; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Linda’s Celebration of Life will be conducted on July 11, 2026 to honor her birthday. More details regarding the service location and time will be announced when it is finalized. Memorials may be made to Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels, 129 West Fowlkes St Suite 107, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.