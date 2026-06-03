Bobby E. LeRoy passed away on May 12, 2026 at his home in Spring Hill, TN, days after celebrating his ninetieth birthday. He was born in Pickens, South Carolina to Jack and Ida LeRoy. He is reunited in heaven with his adored wife, Glenda. He is survived by his children, Donna Shaw of Spring Hill, TN, Michael LeRoy (Karen) of Salisbury, NC and Cynthia Poe (Steve) of Franklin, TN, his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, siblings, Velta Toole of Uvalda, GA, J. T. LeRoy (Kathy) of Beech Island, SC, Linda Gale Ashley of North Augusta, SC and Doug LeRoy (Wanda) of Cleveland, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Hand.

After attending Lee University, Bobby dedicated 50 years of service to Smith and Sons where he was known for mentorship and high character. Above all, Bobby’s life was defined by sharing his faith in Christ with teaching and song. He enjoyed serving as choir director and taught Sunday school for many years.

He was the kindest soul who lived a life of quiet strength with a deep Christian devotion always ready with a helping hand to others. While he has left us, his memory lives on in our hearts, and his wisdom will guide us forever.

2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” His family takes peace in knowing he has heard the words of his Master: “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

A private graveside memorial will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bobby’s memory to the American Heart Association or AgeWell of Middle Tennessee.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.