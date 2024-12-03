OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joey’ Richard Kincaid

Joseph “Joey” Richard Kincaid, age 50, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at his residence.

Born on September 14, 1974, in Columbia, Joey was the son of William Richard Kincaid and the late Mary Gwendolyn Martin Kincaid. He spent many years working as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and was known for his exceptional skill as a mechanic.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, William Joseph Kincaid of Columbia, daughter, Samantha (Nazareth Wayne Duke) Kincaid of Hohenwald, sister, Dana (Dale) Ingram of Spring Hill, granddaughter, Ivy Dawn Duke, nieces and nephews, Kirstin (Conor) Whatley, Tabitha (Nathan Kilpatrick) Ingram, Nathan (Brittney) Ingram, Nick (Jenna) Ingram, Zack Ingram, Scarlett Ingram, Maximus Ingram, Tanzania Ingram, Lukas Ingram, and Ireland Ingram, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Kincaid.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Amanda, in Hargrove Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Those serving as pallbearers will be Dale Ingram, Nathan Ingram, Nick Ingram, Zack Ingram, Maximus Ingram, and Nathan Kilpatrick.

