OBITUARY: Mary Katherine Whalen Jandreski

Mary Katherine Whalen Jandreski a resident of Spring Hill, TN passed away at the age of seventy in the evening of November 22, 2024, surrounded by friends and family and her two children holding her hand, at Saint Thomas West.

Mary grew up in Michigan living and breathing lake life. She was like a fish to water and shared her joy of water and sunshine whenever she could. When Mary was thirty-seven, she moved to the Middle Tennessee area with her young family to lay down new roots with the great General Motors transplant. Mary made her mark in middle Tennessee as she was a mother to everyone she met! The love and open-door attitude she always had was palpable and she craved a full house.

Mary was preceded in death her parents, John Whalen, Katherine and Jack Lea and her siblings, Patty Day and Sean Whalen.

She is survived by her daughter Jessica Lyn Brown, husband Robert, and granddaughter Pearl Lyn, son, Christian John Jandreski, wife Samantha, and granddaughters Sadie Grace and Sailor Reese, brother, Edward Thomas Whalen, wife Connie, and her nieces Melissa and Lindsey Whalen, nieces, Shannon Siedel, Kerry Krusniak, Kelly Whitehurst, amongst countless others.

The family of Mary will be holding a visitation and service at the Heritage Funeral Home located at 609 Bear Creek Pike Columbia, TN 38401 from 11:00 until 1:00 PM. Flowers can be sent through Wild Roots Florist (931) 451-2061. Please come join us and pack the house one last time for Mrs. J, our beloved Grammy! https://www.tnfunerals.com

