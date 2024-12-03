OBITUARY: Edward John Ossi III

Edward John Ossi III, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away suddenly on November 26, 2024 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward & Ana Ossi.

He was a 1974 graduate of Clemson University and obtained his master’s degree at UT Knoxville in Geology/ Earth Science. He took great pride in his nearly 30 year career at ERM in Brentwood, TN. He was an active parishioner at St. Philip and heavily involved in The Men’s Club and financial secretary for Knights of Columbus. He was an avid music lover and guitar player. He enjoyed swimming, Tai Chi, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Jackson Ossi.

Edward is survived by his son, Edward John Ossi IV; daughter, Elena Ossi (Thomas) Wilson; grandchildren, Mae & Turner Wilson; sister, Ana Maria Ossi Rasmussen; niece, Ana Maria Rasmussen and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Philip Catholic Church. Father Bala will serve as celebrant. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

