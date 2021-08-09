OBITUARY: John Hamilton Flippen

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for John Hamilton Flippen

John Hamilton Flippen, age 83 of Franklin, TN, passed away August 5, 2021.

He had retired as a Superintendent at the Ford Glass Plant where he worked for 38 years. He enjoyed collecting guns, knives, and antique glass. He was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Church. Son of the late John Oden Flippen and Adelaide Neal Flippen.

He is preceded in death by, his wife of 57 years, Linda Buford Flippen, and sister, Eva Jane Bloom. He is survived by sons, John H. (Jennifer) Flippen II, and Joseph Flippen; brother, Thomas Flippen; sister, Mary Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler and Brad Flippen, Emma Jane (Nick) Gunatilleke, Peter (Keri) Robinson, and Philip (Sarah) Robinson, Six Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 4:00PM Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Johnson, Raymond Johnson and Jim Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Saturday, August 7, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers are Walt Thomas, Stu Forst, Tom Fox, Kenny Daniel, Jody Spears, Scott Tyson, Richard Marable. J.D. (Punkin) Porter and Members of Franklin Community of Faith Church will serve as Honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

