OBITUARY: June S. Kenney

June S. Kenney, 77, of Brentwood, TN passed away on August 5, 2021 in Brentwood, TN.

June was born in Orange, TX to Julian Earl Smith & Bonnie Mae Stripling on August 27, 1943. She went to school at Galileo Academy of Science & Technology in San Francisco, CA. She dearly loved her husband of 46 years, John K. Kenney and her three children Kathy, Linda and Jason as well as her many beloved grandchildren. June enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching the wildlife around her backyard, daily walks with her dogs and most especially any time spent with family, friends and neighbors.

June is preceded in death by her husband, John K. Kenney; parents, Bonnie M. Chapman, and Julian Earl Smith; brother, William Gatlin.

June is survived by children; Kathy (Paul) Hodge, Linda (Michael) Haddad and, Jason Kenney; grandchildren, Nicole (Will) Jones, Joey (Georgie) Hodge, Carly Hodge, Jeremy Kenney, Will Kenney, Kirsten Oleary, Cameron Kenney, John Michael Haddad and Jacob Haddad; great-grandchildren, Liam Jones, Clara Jones and Lilah Whisnant.

A private family service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Nashville.

Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com