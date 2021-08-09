OBITUARY: Jean Bibb Anderson

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Jean Bibb Anderson

Hard-working, open-hearted, Yahtzee champion are just a few of the ways to describe Jean Anderson, who was called to Heaven on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Born Jean Florine Bibb in Battle Creek, Michigan on June 13, 1929, to Rena & Edwin Bibb. Raised in Lynchburg, VA as a young child and then Portsmouth, VA as a teenager, Jean was first a sister and confidante to Edwin Jr., Mary Ann, Betty Lou and Peggy. Growing up not too far from the beach Jean loved to “ride the waves” and her signature laugh could be heard from just about anywhere. Jean fell in love with reading at a young age and lived many adventures for the rest of her life through her love of books.

Marrying in 1949 to Byron Anderson who was a career Army man, Jean then traveled the world while building what would become a family of Anderson’s who are fiercely loyal to each other and their mother. Texas, Germany, Georgia, Okinawa to name a few, with the family finally settling in Franklin, Tennessee in 1967.

The greatest love of Jean’s life was the family she built. Her eldest child, Joyce Marie Anderson (Joey), and her sons, Byron Jr. (Buster) Anderson and Edwin (Eddie) Anderson (Menna), James (Jimmy) Anderson (Cindy) and Steve Anderson (Lynde). Her grandchildren thought she hung the moon, teaching them how to make the perfect cobbler, biscuits, and mashed potatoes.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Joey and son Steve along with her sister’s Mary Ann, Peggy, and brother Edwin. Jean is survived by her sister Betty Lou, her children Buster, Eddie & Jimmy and her adoring grandchildren, Byron III (Gary), Steve, Emma, Caitlin, Tiffany, Elora, Brandon, and Angelica. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, and a very large extended family in many states.

A memorial service with close friends and family will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held one hour prior. Covid-19 protocols will be followed, and masks will be required.

