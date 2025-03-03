OBITUARY: Jeff Compton

Mr. Jeff Compton, age 75, of Franklin, TN, passed away on March 1, 2025 in Nashville, TN. He was born in Kansas City, MO and was a son of the late M L Compton and Emma Lou Broman McCune.

Jeff was a lifelong farmer. He grew up in Franklin, TN and was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1968. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Compton, a son, Hunter Compton, siblings, Cindy Jackson, Pat Compton, and his step-mother, Patricia Hesson.

Jeff loved the outdoors especially hunting deer and duck hunting. He enjoyed reading books. His great passion was farming and working with livestock and crops.

Mr. Compton is survived by his children, Aaron (Charity) Compton of Spring Hill, TN, Julia Sanchez (Roy White) of Thompson Station, TN, Sarah Compton of Columbia, TN; 8 grandchildren, Leah Sanchez, Kelsey Compton, Zachary Compton, Sam Ottsman, Lindsey Compton, Noah Compton, Zoe Simmons, Levi Compton; sister, Linda Jonson of Ft. Worth, TX; brothers, Doug McCune of Green Valley, AZ, Phillip Compton of Florence, AL.

In accordance with Jeff’s wishes, he will be cremated and the family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.