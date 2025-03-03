Middle Tennessee Lane Closures Through March 5, 2025

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures from February 27 – March 5, 2025. Provided by TDOT.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 28 – 40).

Sensor installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 34 – 34.4).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 67).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber (MM 139). One lane will remain open at all times.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-40 for repairs of the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

• Daily, There will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

• LOOK AHEAD: 3/7 – 3/10, Continuous, There will be a weekend lane closure on I-40 westbound. The I-40 westbound ramp from I-65 north will be closed along with I-40 westbound Exit 210A.

Grading, drainage, and construction at Donelson Pike Interchange (MM 214.4 – 218).

• Daily, 1 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions on I-40 for blasting.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating triple right and left lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work and repair.

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

Pavement marking operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on the I-40 westbound ramp to SR 155 northbound and the Sr 155 southbound to I-40 eastbound ramp for pavement marking operations including restriping and removal (MM 203.8 – 204.2).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Blasting.

• Daily, 11 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 between the I-840 and HWY 231 for blasting (MM 235 – 238).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

DAVIDSON AND ROBERTSON COUNTIES I-65

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a rolling left lane closure on I-65 northbound for median wall sign replacement (MM 60 – 97).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and paving.

• 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lane closures and shifts on I-840 eastbound for milling and paving (MM 27-29). The off ramp will be closed at exit 28.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Pavement repairs.

• 2/27 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. and 2/28 8 p.m. – 3/2 12 p.m. (continuous), There will be a lane shift on the northbound/West End/70-S exit to I-440 eastbound on the ramp to repair damaged concrete (MM 14.8 – 15). Ramps will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Pole replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both direction on SR 155 for pole replacement (MM 5.16 – 5.82).

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on SR 155 for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 6.2 – 27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 386

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures on SR 386 eastbound for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 1.6 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Conduit.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 6 to access manholes to place fiberoptics in existing conduit at 8th Avenue South at South Street (MM 7.88 – 7.89).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.54 and MM 12.24).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 Gallatin Pike South for fiber installation at Woodruff Street going south to Gallatin Pike South at Briley Parkway (MM 16.64 – 18.34).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Gas line maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closures on SR 65 for installation of gas lines crossing SR 65 at 407 West (Trinity Lane) (MM 0.86 – 0.96).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Pkwy).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final pavement markings.

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 6 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 37.76).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Pothole patching.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (MM 0 – 27.23).

