OBITUARY: Bertha Ann Fowler

Bertha Ann “Bert” Gaines Fowler, age 88, of Franklin, TN, passed away February 24, 2025.

She was born in Blytheville, AR to the late Marcus and Louise Gaines.

Bert was a longtime member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and an active part of the Wesley Forum Class.

She and her late husband, David, found joy in supporting their church and traveling with their Wesley Forum friends.

Bert had a passion for art and enjoyed painting.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David Houston Fowler; her grandson, Tyler Smith and her sister and brother-in-law Gena and Dick Wright.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Sid) Smith of Thompson’s Station, TN, and Lisa Fowler of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Cameron (Justine) Smith, Drew (Katy) Smith, and Chelsey (Kyle) McMahon; brother, Richard (Patti) Gaines; 14 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 9th at 1pm.