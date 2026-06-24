Jack Bradley Mills, age 20 of Nashville, TN passed away June 20, 2026 unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an accident. Jack was a 2024 graduate of Father Ryan High School. He was attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville where he was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Jack was a member of Saint Matthew Catholic Church. Jack had one speed in life which earned him the nickname ‘Jack Attack’ at an early age and he embodied that name his entire life. Jack loved loud. He made everyone feel like a friend they had known forever and made friends everywhere he went. Jack made every person he talked to feel like the most important in the room. He loved Widespread Panic and the mountains in Colorado. He loved the Vols and football season but, most importantly, Jack loved life and sharing it with his family and friends.

Jack is survived by his loving parents, Brient and Gabe Mills; sister, Chase Mills; brother, Charlie Mills; grandparents, Jack & Trish Mills, Marion & Dave Burton and Ron Johnston; aunts & uncles, Brad (Amy) Mills and Nathan (Laurie) Howerton; cousins, Sennet Mills, John Grady Mills, Caroline Mills, Rosie Howerton, Cecilia Howerton, Nate Howerton and Briar Howerton; beloved dogs, Ruby & Pearl and many other loving friends and family members.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 26, 2026 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3001 Belmont Blvd. Nashville, TN 37212. Father Mark Sappenfield will serve as celebrant. A private burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charlie Becker, Nash Bostleman, Nate Howerton, John Grady Mills, James Hinson, Addison Boerner, Drew Emerson, Charlie McDonald, Tommy Welch, Connors Palmer and Robbie Smith. Memorials may be made to Project HEAL Ethiopia, www.projecthealethiopia.org.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.