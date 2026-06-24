Alfred Lee Perkins, 86, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Alfred was born to the late John Willie and Hattie Lou (Murry) Perkins.

From a very young age, he developed a strong work ethic while farming. He later worked for the late Bill Harlin at Harlinsdale Farm, where he dedicated many years to farming and training Tennessee Walking horses until his retirement. After retiring, he continued working with the Williamson County Construction.

Alfred gave his life to Christ and remained a faithful devoted member of the Church of Christ, until his health declined. He was a devoted husband of 72 years, a proud father of 11 children, and the beloved patriarch of a large and loving family that includes 31+ grandchildren, 36+ great-grandchildren, and 27+ great-great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed farming, listening to music, and spending time with his family—especially his grandchildren, who brought him endless joy.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Perkins; his children, Alfred (Julie) Perkins, Wayne (Ines) Perkins, Hattie Southall, Mai Perkins, Marcia Williamson, Deborah (Cliff) Wiley, Ronnie (Louise) Perkins, Rosella (Ricky) Carney, Pamela Perkins, Carol (Joe) Johnson, and Jacqui Perkins; his sisters, Mary Davis, Georgia Morton, Margaret Robertson, Pauline Fitzgerald, Doris and Tina Walker; his sisters-in-law, Alice and Molly Buchanan, and Ella Morton. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Devoted lifelong friends, Clayton Harlin and Pat Ford.

Alfred will be remembered for his quiet spirit, warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2026 at Franklin Church of Christ, 324 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064 with Minister Mitch Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.