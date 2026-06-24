Herbert Lee Roberson, age 90, passed away on June 20, 2026, at his residence in College Grove, Tennessee. Herbert was a lifelong member of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended services regularly. Herbert and his wife, Millie, loved Bluegrass music and traveled to various festivals over the years. Herbert’s greatest joy was not found in the things he owned, but in the life he built and the family he loved. Through days spent fishing, hunting, farming, and sharing stories, he taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, self-reliance, and integrity. His steady presence, quiet wisdom, and unwavering love will remain in the hearts of those who knew him. The memories he leaves behind will be cherished for generations to come.

He is survived by his son, Keith (Donna) Roberson, and daughter Lisa (Tom) Taylor; and his brother Raymond Roberson. He was a cherished grandfather to Crystal (Isaac) Lane, Angie (Nathan) Williams, and Caleb Taylor; a great-grandfather to Lane, Lacey, and Luke Williams; and to Lola and Ace Lane.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred (Millie) Roberson; his parents, William Howard and Eva Roberson; his sister, Mattie Sue House; and his brothers Edward (Rod) Roberson and William Howard (Junior) Roberson, Jr.

Family and friends will gather to honor Herbert’s life at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Caleb Taylor, Lane Williams, Allen Giles, Jackie Hazelwood, Tony Glenn, and Jim Dickerson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Smithson and Bob Hughes.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.