OBITUARY: Howard Leon Green

Howard Leon Green, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away January 20, 2022.

He was a native of Williamson County and was the owner and operator of Franklin Small Engine.

He was a veteran and served in the U.S Army.

Preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Anna Margaret McCoy Green, brothers, Duck Green, Douglas Green, Doris Green, and James William Green; step-sons, Sammy and Charley Beard.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann Green, sons, Randy Beard, Gary Beard, Tony (Sharon) Green, Billy Joe Green (Stacy); daughters, Vanessa (Calvin) Beard, Juanita York; brothers, Nathan Green, Johnny (Hilda) Green; sister, Ruby Ashworth; 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon, Sunday, January 23, 2022 with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

